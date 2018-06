Police Investigate Machete Threats

Police in Ulverston are investigating reports of a man threatening a group of youths with a machete.

It happened in the York Square area late on Saturday afternoon.

Officers want to speak to any of those who were threatened or anyone who may have seen it.

A 45-year-old man from Ulverston was arrested on suspicion of affray. He has since been released under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to email 101@cumbria.police.uk or call 101, quoting incident number 66 of the 9th June.