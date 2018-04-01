Police Name Fatal M6 Crash Victim

Police have named the woman who died in the M6 collision in Cumbria on Wednesday as Sandra McDonald-Martin.

The 69 year old from Southampton got caught up in a crash near Tebay, which involved an HGV and seven other vehicles.

The driver of her vehicle - Mrs McDonald Martin's husband, was flown to the Royal Preston Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

One of Mrs McDonald-Martin's family members paid tribute: "Sandra was a beloved Mother, a dedicated wife, a much adored Nanny and a dear friend to many.

"I've never known anyone with a heart as big as hers. Our family are still in shock and utterly devastated by the loss of such an incredible woman.

"We ask that you please pray for my father, Sandra's husband, Christopher Mcdonald Martin while he fights his way back to us."



Police are still urging any witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and ask to speak to PC 1439 Latham.