Police Search For Missing Sex Offender

Police are asking for help to find a sex offender who's gone missing from Morecambe.

Connor Halliwell's not been seen for nearly three weeks.

He's wanted on suspicion of breaching his sex offender licence terms by not telling them his new address.

He's also wanted in connection with two allegations of theft.

He is described as white, 6ft tall, of slim build with light brown hair. He also has a tattoo of a knuckle duster on top of his right hand.

Det Sgt Angela Grey, of Lancashire Police, said: "Despite conducting a number of enquiries we have yet to locate Halliwell and are appealing for the public’s help in locating him.

"We would urge anyone who has seen him, or knows where he is, to contact police immediately.

"We have a dedicated team of officers looking for him and any information received will be treated in the strictest confidence."