Post Office Refurb' Won't Affect Service

Steps are being taken to make sure people in Ulverston don't lose out during the refurb' of the recently closure-threatened town centre post office.

After it was saved from the axe, a re-vamp was agreed - which will take around two weeks to do.

For six days, a temporaray service will operate from the Flannery Centre, by the St Mary of Furness church.

Furness MP John Woodcock - who led the campaign to save Ulverston Post Office, wrote to the company chief executive seeking provision for older customers during the refurbishments from March 21 until Friday, April 6.

He said: "The office will be closed for 14 working days while the work is carried out and I knew that was a worry for some of our most vulnerable neighbours who might find it difficult to draw their pensions from other outlets miles from the town centre.

"I wrote to the chief executive asking for alternate arrangements to be made and I am glad that we have obtained a positive response.

"The Post Office has agreed to provide an outreach service in the Flannery Centre and that should make things a bit easier for the older customers in the interim."

The campaign to save it saw a petition gather almost 8,000 signatures which Mr Woodcock presented to the House of Commons last April.

On November 28 last year the Post Office said the threat of closure had been withdrawn; the County Square outlet would remain open with Peall and Hughes Ltd in charge.

The Flannery Centre outreach service will be available from 1.30pm to 4.30pm on March 22, 23, 27 and 29 and on April 3 and 5.