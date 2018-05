Prolific Burglars Target Lakes Shops

Shop workers in Windermere, Ambleside and also in Barrow are being warned about three " prolific" shoplifers.

Cumbria Police say they're targeting high quality outdoor clothing retailers.

They are all thought to be in their 30's, including a woman described as black with long wavy hair - often wearing heavy makeup.

The first man is described as very slim, shaven, or with very short hair and facial hair. A second man is described as being of a big build, with shaved or short hair.