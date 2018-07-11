Quarry Searched For Missing Man

Police say a quarry at Coniston will stay cordoned off for the foreseeable future as part of a search for a missing man.

Officers arrived at Hodge Close last night, alongside other emergency workers.

The family of the man - in his 30s - are being supported.

A Cumbria Police statement issued on Tuesday night read: "Police are currently in attendance of an incident at Hodge Close Quarry, Coniston.

"A local man in his 30’s is currently unaccounted for.

"His family have been made aware.

"Emergency services including police, ambulance, mountain rescue and fire, attended the scene to support the investigation.

"Police will remain in the area for the foreseeable future and a cordon is in place around the area whilst investigations continue."