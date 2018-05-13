Rail Chaos Mustn't Disrupt Exams MP Says
13 May 2018, 06:32
The government is being asked to make sure children who rely on the Lakes Line have access to their local school ahead of their GCSEs, amid the chaos on the Lakes Line between Windermere and Oxenholme.
Mr Farron has also contacted Northern to ask what safeguards are being put in place in the next month to help pupils get to these essential exams.
"Children put a lot of hard work into preparing for these important exams and it is absolutely unacceptable for them to be forced to miss taking them just because of poor decisions made by Northern and the Department for Transport.
"The Government must intervene immediately to ensure that no child misses out on taking these crucial exams."