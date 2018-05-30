Rain Warning In Force On Friday

A rain warning has been issued by the Met Office for later this week.

The yellow alert covers the whole of Morecambe Bay, and comes into force just after midnight on Friday morning.

It'll stay in place until 9pm.

A Met Office update reads: "An area of thunderstorms across southern England and Wales is expected to move northwestwards towards Northern Ireland during Friday morning.

"This then replaced by scattered thunderstorms across southern, central and northwest England, plus Wales and Northern Ireland by the afternoon and persisting into the early evening.

"These are likely to bring torrential rain to some places with the potential for 20-30 mm of rain to fall in an hour and perhaps as much as 60 mm in a few hours.

"Frequent lightning and large hail are also possible."