Rare Ducks Stolen In Grange

Dozens of rare ducks have been taken from the pond in Grange-over-Sands' public gardens.

Around 44 birds were stolen over the course of the last week.

They're worth around £1,600 - the collection was funded by donations.

A spokesperson for Cumbria Police said: "Police are investigating the reported theft of a large number of rare birds, from the duck pond within the public gardens, on Main Street, Grange Over Sands.

"The thefts occurred around the 4th to the 9th of July, during the nights. Approximately 44 birds, with a combined value of over £1600 have been taken from the local attraction.

"The collection of birds are managed by local volunteers and funded by donations.

"Police are appealing for anyone with information regarding the thefts, to contact 101, quoting log number 85 of the 9th of July 2018, or call Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111."