RBS Branches Closure Protest Planned

A demonstration's being held in Manchester on Wednesday, against plans to shut 200 Royal Bank of Scotland branches - including three in the Morecambe Bay area.

The Unite union says the decision to axe them - including those in Barrow, Kendal and Lancaster, is an act of 'corporate vandalism'.

Bosses say fewer people are using them, banking online instead.

In a statement earlier this month, RBS said: "Following a review of the branch network in England and Wales a decision has been taken to close 162 Royal Bank of Scotland branches.



"As a result of this process, around 792 roles will be made redundant, and we will seek to support our colleagues with the option to leave on a voluntary basis."



A total of 109 branches will close in late July and August 2018. These branches are within 0.6 miles of another Royal Bank of Scotland or NatWest branch, the group said.



A further 53 branches will close in November 2018, all of which are between 0.6 and 2.5 miles of another Royal Bank of Scotland or NatWest branch.



An RBS spokesman said: "Customers of Royal Bank of Scotland in England and Wales will be able to use NatWest branches instead for their everyday banking needs.

"We now provide our customers with more ways to bank with us than ever before - customers can choose from a range of digital, face-to-face and local options to suit their needs."



RBS also pointed out that since 2014, branch transactions across its English and Welsh operations are down 30%, while there has been a 53% increase in the number of customers using mobile banking, and mobile transactions have increased by 74%.