Revised Times Published For Train Strike

People who use trains on the Furness and Lakes lines will face more disruption next week.

Strike action by RMT members on Wednesday means there'll be fewer services - with trains replaced by buses between Lancaster and Morecambe.

"Our amended timetables have been developed to provide the best possible cover, with a particular focus on providing services at the busiest times on our busiest routes. "Despite this planning, we expect all services to be busy and ask our customers to plan ahead accordingly." Sharon Keith, Regional Director for Northern, said: "Being able to run so many services, supplemented by the extra rail replacement buses, means we will be able to keep the north of England on the move.

Timetables for the Furness line are here

Timetables for the Lakes line are here

Bus replacement time tables for Lancaster to Morecambe are here