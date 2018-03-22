SLDC Aims To Save At-Risk Buildings

Almost half a million pounds is going to be spent on saving historic buildings on the "at risk" register in a South Lakeland village.

Historic England is handing over the biggest slice of money for work in Burton-in-Kendal, at £137,000.

That will be topped-up by SLDC and the village's Parish Council.

Councillor Matt Severn, SLDC’s Portfolio Holder for Culture, Media and Leisure, said: "We take the fabric of our historic heritage very seriously and by using a mixture of enforcement and encouragement we will help the owners of key buildings in Burton-in-Kendal to ensure their properties are improved.



"When we were notified that the conservation area was being added to Historic England’s at risk register this council didn’t just note it but was prepared to act quickly rather than wait."



Councillors heard how monitoring in Burton-in-Kendal over a five to six year period recorded ongoing physical decay and an increase in empty buildings.

Eight local properties in the village have been identified as being in specific need of attention.



The new Partnership Scheme in Conservation Areas will help with grants to help property owners repair and restore their neglected or deteriorating buildings.



"This is an exciting project which has the full cross-party support of the council. We now look forward to working with our partners, Historic England and Burton-in-Kendal Parish Council, to halt the decline and ensure this historic environment is improved and cherished for generations come", Cllr Severn added.