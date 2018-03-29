Snow Warning Issued For Easter Monday

There's another chance of snow across North Lancashire and Cumbria for Easter Monday, with a yellow warning in place across large parts of the country.

The Met Office says there's a "slight chance" that some rural communities could become cut off, with power cuts and mobile phone coverage drop-outs also possible.

Its Chief Forecaster said: "As a weather system moves in from the south and comes up against cold air over the UK, there is the chance that rain could turn to heavy snow in places.

"Several centimetres of snow are possible, especially over hills, with drifting in strong winds.

"There is also the possibility of a few centimentres of wet snow gathering at lower levels.

"At present the extent and amounts of any snow are very uncertain, and it is quite possible that snow might not be too disruptive."