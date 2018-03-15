South Lakes Has "Vibrant" Economy

The South Lakes has one of the most 'vibrant' economies in the Northwest.

It's fifth on a list that measures how dynamic and happy an area is.



Lancaster was sixth.



Councillor Graham Vincent, South Lakeland District Council’s portfolio holder for the Economy, said: “The recently published figures from the Office for National Statistics have already showed South Lakeland’s economy to be the fastest growing in Cumbria. Now this vibrancy index is being used to demonstrate to a global audience at the MIPIM conference that South Lakeland is a great place to invest.



“To be ahead of places like Manchester in a measure of economic vibrancy is quite something, and proves that our business strategies, business support, highly skilled industries, strong communities, low unemployment rate and fantastic quality of life is a winning combination.



“In particular, the index shows that South Lakeland offers a superb environment for business and lifestyle, with the district ranking 33rd out of 324 UK local authority areas for ‘health, wellbeing and happiness’.



“To have both Lancaster and ourselves in the top 10 for the north west shows how strong this area is and why we are working together with Lancaster and Barrow on economic development strategies through the Morecambe Bay Economic Partnership.



“The combined Morecambe Bay area has a £6.4 billion economy, making it one of the largest and fastest growing in the north west, and this vibrancy index is further evidence of how important Morecambe Bay is regionally and why we can play a key role in the Northern Powerhouse.’’