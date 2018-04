South Lakes Makes Best Rural Places List

The South Lakes has been ranked at number 35 on a new list of the best rural places to live in Britain.

The Orkney Islands has taken the top-spot, in research from the Halifax.

The annual study looks at things like employment, education as well as social and environmental factors to make the findings.

Rutland in the East Midlands, Wychavon in the West Midlands, Winchester and Waverley - both in the South East, completed the top five.