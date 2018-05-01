Teenage Girls Missing In Lancaster

1 May 2018, 11:48

One of the missing girls

Two 15 year old girls have gone missing from Lancaster.

A social media appeal has been launched to find the pair - who haven't been named.
 
A photo of one of them has been released (above).
 
The girls are believed to be together and were last seen in Lancaster City Centre.
 
The first is described as 5'5", with long brown hair with a ponytail. She was wearing a dark jacket, a grey dress and dark trainers.
 
The second is described as 5'3", slim, with dark brown hair with dyed red roots. She was last seen wearing it in a bun and was wearing dark jacket, dark leggings and dark trainers.
 
Sightings should be reported by calling 101 and quoting log number 1413 of the 30th April.

