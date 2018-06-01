Northern Services Reduced From Monday

All train services on the Lakes Line are being replaced by buses for at least two weeks from this Monday - with the removal of many services between Lancaster and Morecambe too.

Northern has announced a temporary change to its timetables, to help cut the number of last minute cancellations.

No mention's been made of the Furness line.

Across the entire Northern network, 6% of daily train services will be temporarily removed until the end of July.

David Brown, Managing Director, Northern said: "We have been experiencing some significant disruption to train services, especially around north Manchester, Bolton, Liverpool, Blackpool and up to the Lake District.

"I’d like to apologise for this unacceptable situation and for the disruption and inconvenience many passengers have faced.

"We’re truly sorry for this and are working hard to fix this.

"Again I would like to apologise on behalf of Northern for the unacceptable service many customers have been subject to.

"We are absolutely committed to resolving the service issues, and the interim plan will help ensure we start to get back on track and start to give customers more certainty around the services we operate.

What areas are affected?

Lakes Line:

For an initial period of two weeks, all services on the Lakes Line to and from Preston, Lancaster and Oxenholme will be removed and replaced by a replacement bus service.

Lancashire: There will be reductions between Ormskirk and Preston and a small number between Blackburn and Southport via Manchester Victoria, whilst many services on the Lancaster to Morecambe line will be removed.

Blackpool:

In and around Blackpool, Northern will reduce services between Blackpool South and Preston, Preston and Colne and will remove a small number of off-peak services between Blackpool North and Manchester Airport. Other services between Blackpool North and Manchester Piccadilly will start/terminate at Manchester Oxford Road.

Manchester:

Northern has reduced services on the Kirkby to Manchester Victoria line via Wigan, and the number of trains operating each day between Manchester Victoria and Stalybridge.

Liverpool City Region:

Additionally, there is a closure of Liverpool Lime Street for two months whilst significant work takes place on resignalling and remodelling of the infrastructure. Northern has reduced services during this interim period as a result of this closure. This will see three trains per hour run between Liverpool and Wigan/Manchester Victoria.