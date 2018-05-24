Theives Target Second Booths Cash Point
24 May 2018, 12:59
It's been a bad year for cash machines at Booths supermarkets - Theives tried to drag an ATM away from the Lancaster store on Hala Road in the early hours of this morning.
After around 10 minutes, they were disturbed and made off from the area.
Officers want to speak to anyone who may have seen a Land Rover, a silver Volvo estate and a dark Fiesta-type vehicle in the area at the time.
"Similarly, if you have any information that could assist us with our investigation, please speak to us."
It is thought that the burglary is linked to a second similar incident at the BP fuel station on Scotforth Road, Lancaster where another cash machine was targeted around the same time.
Anyone with information can call 01524 596466 or 101, quoting incident reference 114 of May 24th.