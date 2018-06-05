Third Man Admits Kendal Drugs Plot

5 June 2018, 08:15

Carlisle Crown Court, Cumbria

A man from Kendal's pleaded guilty to his part in planning to supply heroin and crack cocaine in the town.

36-year old Christopher Wales admitted two drugs offences.

He'll be sentenced with two other men next month.

Alongside Wales in the dock was another Kendal man, 53-year-old Alan George Ure, and also Jordan James Borrowman, 26.

Both Ure, of New Shambles, and Borrowman, of Edge Fold, Plodder Lane, Farnworth, Bolton, had previously admitted the same two offences.

