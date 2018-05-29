Tour Of Britain Coming Back To The Lakes

The Tour of Britain will pass through the Lake District again this year.

Stage two of the cycling race will be held on September 5th, between Carlisle and Kendal.

The twisty 195km route will take in Keswick, Grasmere and Ambleside.

The addition of a time trial stage means that the race now has nine stages compared to eight in recent years.

Organisers say race director Mick Bennett unveiled the route "in the hope of keeping up with the recent momentum of popularity gathered by the event".

A spokesperson said: "Stage two goes through various sections of the enchanting Lake District, which may not offer anything out of the blue for experienced riders.

"The Lake District has been a standard fare of the Tour of Britain in recent years.

"Even though much of the route will be familiar, riders will have to be prepared for the climb from Ambleside towards the end of the stage."

Further details of the route are available on the event's website, here: https://tour-of-britain.com/route/