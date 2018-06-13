Trial Due For Man Accused Of Boys Abuse

A man will go on trial next month accused of abusing boys in the Lake District more than 30 years ago.

Anthony Pickering denies ten charges of indecent assault on boys aged under 14 in the Windermere area.

Six boys have made the allegations.

Pickering, bespectacled and bearded, spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth, nationality and to enter his not guilty plea.

56-year old Pickering, formerly of Claife Avenue in Windermere, will be back before a jury at Carlisle Crown Court on the 16th of July.

It's thought the hearing will last around five days.

In the meantime Pickering was remanded in custody.