Tribute To 94-Year Old Killed In Crash

A grandad to four who died after a crash in North Lancashire has been remembered as "the most youthful and active 94-year old you could meet".

Robert Welsh, from Farleton, died in hospital after his car was in an accident with two lorries in Melling last month.

His family say he had a "zest for life".

Mr Welsh’s family has paid the following tribute to him: “Robert was born in Glasgow one of three brothers and a sister and is survived by his younger brother Andrew.

“As soon as he was able, he trained as a radio officer and joined the Merchant Navy, playing an active role in World War 2, including the Battle of The Atlantic. His war time recollections and memoirs have been published, ‘Through Salt Sprayed Eyes’.

“On leaving the Merchant Navy he attended Harper Adams Agricultural college and lectured on poultry husbandry.

“Prior to retirement he worked for BOCM Silcock as a poultry specialist.

“He was married to Margaret, who passed away in 2006, and had lived in Farleton for 47 years. A devoted father and grandfather, he leaves behind a daughter Fiona, a son Melville and 4 grandchildren, of whom he was very proud.

“He was an active member of the community, being a member of the local Probus, model boat sailing club, Maritime Museum and the Barbon walkers.

“Robert will be remembered as one of the most youthful and active 94 year olds you could meet. He had a zest for life and was determined to remain active. His enthusiasm for life was infectious. He will be sadly missed.”

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses following the collision.

PC Shaun Canning, of Lancashire Police, said: “These are tragic circumstances and my thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr Welsh.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed a collision between a car and two HGVs in Melling.

“We want to establish exactly what has happened and hope the public can help us.”