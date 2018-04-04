Tribute To Dad Killed In House Fire

A young dad who died in a house fire in a Cumbrian village has been remembered as "one of a kind".

25-year old Danny Earl died alongside Jill Harrison in the fire in a terrace in Knock on Easter Sunday.

His family say he was a "ray of sunshine" - he leaves behind his daughter Ruby.

A statement from his family read: “Danny was a ray of sunshine to all of us. Our lives have been totally shattered, and we are left heartbroken. The loss of Danny is massive, he was such a huge part of our family. He was loved by all who knew him. His smile, his kindness and love for life will remain forever etched in our hearts.

“Words cannot describe how heartbroken we all are, Danny was one of a kind and touched the hearts of many.

“The family would like to thank all the emergency services involved, especially the Appleby Fire crew and all the locals of Knock.”