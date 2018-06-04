Tribute To Lakes Crash Victim

A family's paid tribute to a young man who died in a crash in the Lakes last week.

Relatives say 20-year old Jordan Wilson was a budding musician who was "kind, caring and sensitive".

He was a passenger in a car involved in a crash with a lorry on the A66 near Threlkeld, police are still appealing for witnesses.

His family have issued the following tribute: “Jordan was a much loved and talented young man. His great passion in life was music and he was establishing himself on the gig scene across Cumbria.

“He was the most kind, caring and sensitive person who brought great joy to everyone’s lives. He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him and will be loved forever.”

Cumbria Police added in a statement: "Police are still appealing for witnesses who were on the A66 at around 6am Wednesday 30th May or who had a dashcam running and were travelling along the A66 between 5.30am and 6am.

"Anyone with information on footage is asked to contact PC1807 Simon Eyres of the Mobile Support Unit on 101 quoting incident number 21 of the 30th May."