Tribute To Man Who Died In Lakes Crash

A man who died after being struck by a car on the A66 through the Lake District has been remembered as "larger then life".

61-year old James Greenwood - a biker visiting from Shropshire - died near Braithwaite in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Three people were arrested and released under investigation over the crash.

The family of James Greenwood said: “It is with great sadness that Jimmy was tragically taken from us. A keen biker who had a larger than life personality, with family and friends at the centre of everything he did. His death has left a hole in our family that will never be filled.”

A Cumbria Police statement read: "The collision occurred shortly after 12.30am and involved a silver BMW 1 Series and a pedestrian. The pedestrian was killed in the collision and has been formally identified as James Greenwood, 61, of Market Drayton, Shropshire.

"The road was closed for five hours whilst a forensic collision investigation was carried out."