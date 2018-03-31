Visitor Numbers Rise For Third Year

Cumbria's tourist attractions have reported a rise in the number of visitors for the third year in a row.

Last year's 3.4% increasse follows a 7.2% rise in 2016.

Information was received from more than 70 attractions, which welcomed more than six million people.

Gill Haigh, Managing Director of Cumbria Tourism said: "The visit by HRH Prince of Wales not only officially marked our World Heritage inscription but has also given us a fantastic advert for Cumbria at the start of the season ahead.

"With figures just in from our most recent visitor attraction survey reporting a 3.4% increase to Cumbrian attractions in 2017, it makes us extremely optimistic for the year ahead.

"We look forward to the Easter holidays and welcoming thousands of visitors to explore our world class county.





Last week Cumbria Tourism and partners hosted a visit to the county by the new Minister for Arts, Heritage and Tourism, Michael Ellis MP, which coincided with "We are particularly delighted that the survey findings demonstrate just how much visitors are enjoying attractions throughout the county, from Carlisle to Kirkby Stephen, Maryport to Flookborough, as well as the central Lake District." Last week Cumbria Tourism and partners hosted a visit to the county by the new Minister for Arts, Heritage and Tourism, Michael Ellis MP, which coincided with his announcement of £3.3m from the Northern Cultural Regeneration Fund to enhance visitor experience at cultural attractions across the UK's newest World Heritage Site.

It's hoped the multi-venue arts investment will help further cement the county’s international and national reputation for high quality attractions.