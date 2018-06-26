Volunteers Wanted For Kendal Torchlight

Kendal Torchlight's already looking to get its volunteers together for this year's event.

The carnival's taking place in September.

Around 180 people are needed to give up their own time - either to help out or act as marshals.

Last year, 30,000 turned out to watch.

Torchlight Team Leader Jackie Holmes said: "The Torchlight Carnival is a wonderful tradition in Kendal, and a great opportunity to celebrate together and build an even stronger local community. We encourage you to join in one of Kendal’s most magical nights."

A volunteer form is available to download from the "Get Involved/Volunteers" page on the Torchlight website.

The 2018 Torchlight Carnival is on Friday 14th September, with the procession starting at 7.30pm.