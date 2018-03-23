Warrant Issued For Court No-Show Burglar

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a burglar who left his South Lakes victim with a £75,000 repair bill.

Darren Spicer was due to be sentenced today at Carlisle Crown Court, but didn't turn up.

He'd previously admitted breaking into a Windermere holiday cottage in August and causing extensive damage after living in the recently refurbished property for several days.

Prosecutor Beccy McGregor told the court that the estimated £75,000 worth of repairs would be needed at the holiday property as a result of the burglar's criminal conduct.

This was committed between August 11 and 15 last year when he was said by the prosecution to have "set up home" there.

Extensive damage is said to have been caused to the interior, along with fixtures, fittings and other property.

Recorder Julian Shaw expressed surprise that the Hertfordshire man had been granted bail having admitted the burglary charge during an earlier magistrates' court hearing.

Issuing a warrant for his arrest without bail, Recorder Shaw called the matter "extraordinary".