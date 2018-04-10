War Against Plastic Takes To The Streets

People in Lancaster are being told how they can play their part in winning the war against plastic.

Reduce, re-fill and recyle is the message from the city council.

They've been out on the streets with a pile of plastic to show just how many bottles we chuck out each day.

Councillor Andrew Kay, Chair of a cross-party working group set up to tackle the problem of plastic waste, said: "The council already has a fantastic kerbside scheme for people to recycle their plastic waste at home.

"The problem is that while you’re out and about it’s very easy to buy a bottle of water or a takeaway coffee and none of the waste that’s thrown away in litter bins is currently recycled.

"About two thirds of the waste in litter bins is made up of plastic waste and disposable cups so that’s a massive amount that has to go to landfill.

"We want to encourage people to reduce this massive amount of waste by making a few simple changes.

"By reducing the amount of waste produced in the first place by carrying a refillable bottle for water or a travel mug for coffee will make a huge difference. If people can’t avoid buying a single use bottle then recycling is the next best option by taking it home and putting it out for collection."

Plans are also being drawn up to install water fountains so people can top up their bottles in Williamson Park and Happy Mount Park.

Biodegradable coffee cups have also been introduced in Williamson Park and measures have been taken to eliminate the sale of non-recyclable single-use take-out cups, slush cups, plastic straws and cutlery.

These products have been replaced with fully compostable ‘vegware’, vegetable oil, paper and bamboo products.

Councillor Brendan Hughes, Cabinet member with responsibility for parks and open spaces, added: "Williamson Park is setting a great example that we hope other businesses will follow.

"The council is also going to be working with event organisers and asking that if they’re being held on council land that they only use sustainable packaging.

"These simple measures alone are a great starting point but we’ll be announcing more initiatives in the months and years to come as part of our commitment to reducing plastic waste that is having such a harmful effect on the environment."

