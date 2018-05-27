Witnesses Wanted After Serious M6 Crash

Police want to speak to anyone who saw a serious crash on the M6 in North Lancashire which left a man seriously injured.

It happened just before 3.30am on Saturday between Junctions 32 and Junction 33, when a Renault Scenic hit the central reservation.

The driver - a man from Warrington, was taken to the Royal Preston Hospital.

The motorway was closed for more than four hours and police are appealing for information.

Sgt Steve Hardman, of Lancashire Police, said: "An investigation is underway following a serious collision on the M6.

"The driver of the vehicle is in a serious condition at hospital and my thoughts are with him at this time.

"We would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 0198 of May 26.