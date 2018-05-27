Witnesses Wanted After Serious M6 Crash

27 May 2018, 08:44

Cumbria Police

Police want to speak to anyone who saw a serious crash on the M6 in North Lancashire which left a man seriously injured.

It happened just before 3.30am on Saturday between Junctions 32 and Junction 33, when a Renault Scenic hit the central reservation.
 
The driver - a man from Warrington, was taken to the Royal Preston Hospital.
 
The motorway was closed for more than four hours and police are appealing for information.
 
Sgt Steve Hardman, of Lancashire Police, said: "An investigation is underway following a serious collision on the M6.
 
"The driver of the vehicle is in a serious condition at hospital and my thoughts are with him at this time.
 
"We would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward."
 
Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 0198 of May 26.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Thousands evacuated as fire breaks out at Germany's largest amusement park

Why the chances of change in NI abortion law remain slim

Abortion laws in Northern Ireland are 'unsustainable', shadow minister says

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News