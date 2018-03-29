Woman Dies In M6 Crash Near Tebay

A woman died in a pile-up on the M6 through Cumbria yesterday.

She was a passenger in one of the vehicles inlvolved in the crash just south of Tebay.

A Cumbria Police statement read in full: "At 1.55pm today (28 March, 2018), Police received reports of a road traffic collision on the northbound carriageway, one mile South of Tebay. At the same time a separate collision occurred on the southbound carriageway, at the same location.

"The northbound collision involved a heavy goods vehicle, several cars and vans. Police, ambulance, fire and two air ambulances attended the scene where a male was air lifted to Preston Hospital with serious injuries and, despite treatment at the scene, a female passenger in one of the vehicles has died.

"The M6 was closed in both directions for a short time to allow the air ambulance access to the scene and protective barriers to be placed on the carriageway.

"The northbound carriageway remains closed whilst an investigation is commenced but the hard shoulder has been temporarily opened to allow the release of vehicles stuck in the tailback.

"The road will remain closed for several hours. A northbound diversion is in place from Junction 36, along the A6 to Junction 39.

"Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or was travelling in the area at the time with dashcam footage to contact PC1439 Latham of the Roads Policing Unit at Kendal and quote log number 109."