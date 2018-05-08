Woman Hit By Police Van Stable

A woman who was hit by a police van responding to a 999 call in Kendal was still stable in hospital on Tuesday.

The 25-year old was struck on Beast Banks in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission has been handed the case.

Officers were responding to a domestic - a 26-year old man was arrested and bailed.

A statement from Cumbria Police read: "Officers received a report of a domestic dispute taking place on Beast Banks, Kendal, at around 2.30am this morning (Sunday, 6 May).

"The dispute involved a man and a woman.

"In the course of responding to this incident, a marked Cumbria Constabulary van was involved in a collision with a 25-year-old female pedestrian on Beast Banks, Kendal.

"The woman was taken to Preston Royal Infirmary for treatment, having suffered a suspected fractured pelvis.

"The matter has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

"Any witnesses to this incident who have yet to come forward are asked to contact PS268 Martin Smith of the Mobile Support Group on 101."