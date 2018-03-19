Woman Missing From Lancaster

Police are asking for help to find a missing woman from Lancaster.

They're concerned for Cassandra Wilson, pictured, who hasn't been seen since 1pm on Saturday.



A police spokesperson said: "We would like to hear from anyone who may have seen her and we are increasingly concerned for her welfare."

Cassandra is 4'11", with long red hair and was last seen wearing a turquoise dress, black trousers, a black puffer jacket and brown boots.

She has links to Cumbria, London, Merseyside, and Scotland and is known to travel on trains.





Anyone with information is asked to call 101 with log LC-20180317-0957.

A social media appeal has been launched in efforts to trace her.