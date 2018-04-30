Woman Rescued From Landslide Site

30 April 2018, 11:23

Keswick MRT

A woman has been rescued from steep ground near the storm-damaged path linking Kewsick to Threlkeld.

A dramatic photo has been released of the rescue last week, when the 21 year old was saved from the site of a landslide.
 
Her dog was also saved by the of the Keswick Mountain Rescue Team.
 
A team spokesperson said she found herself in trouble after wandering along the riverbank onto steep loose ground at the sight of the landslide on a meander of the River Greta.
 
11 team members were involved in the rescue - the team's 38th mission of 2018.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Emma Bridgewater Prince Louis mug

Emma Bridgewater's cute mug to celebrate Prince Louis is a must have

Irish border problem puts Brexit talks 'at risk', says EU's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier

Ryan Reynolds shares Deadpool's Avengers rejection letter

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News