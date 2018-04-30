Woman Rescued From Landslide Site

A woman has been rescued from steep ground near the storm-damaged path linking Kewsick to Threlkeld.

A dramatic photo has been released of the rescue last week, when the 21 year old was saved from the site of a landslide.

Her dog was also saved by the of the Keswick Mountain Rescue Team.

A team spokesperson said she found herself in trouble after wandering along the riverbank onto steep loose ground at the sight of the landslide on a meander of the River Greta.

11 team members were involved in the rescue - the team's 38th mission of 2018.