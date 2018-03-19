Woman Survives Cliff Top Fall

An elderly woman was rescued after falling 60 feet onto a beach from a cliff top between Silverdale and Arnside.

She was taken to hospital by air ambulance yesterday afternoon.



Colin Midwinter from Morecambe's RNLI crew told us the part they played: "In strong wind and against an ebbing tide, the inshore rescue lifeboat launched immediately from Morecambe. Meanwhile, due to the strong wind, the inshore rescue hovercraft was transported to Arnside, by road and, launched from there.



"On arrival at the scene of the incident, the inshore lifeboat crew passed their oxygen bottle to the medical team treating the casualty, before moving off into deeper water. The inshore rescue hovercraft then arrived and stood by on scene; in order to evacuate the casualty in the event this could not be achieved safely by helicopter."



Coastguard helicopter, Rescue 936, from Caernarfon then arrived on scene but it was decided that the woman could be safely evacuated in the Air Ambulance, which landed on the beach.



He added: "This was a very serious incident and we were glad to be able to play our part in what was an excellent example of multi-agency co-operation".