Advertise In North Wales

30th April 2014, 12:34

Advertising On Air And Online
If you would like to advertise your company or product on our radio station or website, please contact Catherine Grundy at Catherine.Grundy@communicorpuk.com or call on 01978 722286.

For more information on radio advertising and how it works, please visit the Radio Advertising Bureau at www.rab.co.uk

