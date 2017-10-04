90 people lose their jobs at North Wales factory

Workers say they feel betrayed at the closure of a factory in North Wales.

Horizon Global have confirmed it's closing the Witter Towbars plant on Deeside, with production moving to Romania.

The factory has been manufacturing in North Wales for 50 years, but around 90 people will be made redundant at the end of hte year.

Jo Goodchild from Unite the Union says the news isn't a surprise: "unite campaigned hard to save these jobs but at the end of the day, Horizon had already set their sights on the increase in profits by transferring the work to Romania.

"There are social and economic consequences of this decision today.

"The employees and their families are devastated, as you would expect.

"Decent, skilled jobs are being lost and this is a betrayal of the Witter's employees who have worked hard to make this site and the Witter brand a success over the last 50 years."

The company says it has consulted employees, but argued "none of the options were commercially viable".