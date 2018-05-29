97 jobs at risk as Arla close Denbighshire creamery

Almost 100 jobs are at risk as Arla Foods has announced plans to end production at its site in Denbighshire.

The company is planning to shut the creamery in Llandyrnog and move cheese production to other sites in Devon and Scotland.

97 workers at the site could lose their jobs if the proposal goes ahead, but the company says it would enable them to expand production elsewhere.

Arla says it does not anticipate any impact on its supply of Welsh milk, and claims the change will allow them to consolidate operations at sites which are not using their full capacity.

In a statement the company said: "A proposed cease in production at our Llandyrnog creamery, which if the proposal goes ahead, could result in 97 roles at the site at risk of redundancy.

"This potential change would enable us to fully utilise the production capacity at Taw Valley and Lockerbie, driving both further operational efficiencies across our business."

"In addition, Arla is also proposing the integration of all its cheddar cheese packing lines into its Oswestry packing facility, which would result in the closure of its smaller Malpas and Lockerbie packing operations."

Tomas Pietrangeli, managing director, Arla Foods UK comments: "We recognise that this will be a difficult time for all those colleagues impacted by these proposals and our priority right now is to support them to manage this situation as best we can.

"We will now be entering full consultation with all our colleagues affected and their trade union or colleague representatives."