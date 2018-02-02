Alyn & Deeside By-election: Welsh Labour

Welsh Labour's candidate in the Alyn and Deeside by-election says Brexit is among the big issues in the constituency.

Jack Sargeant is standing following the death of the sitting AM, his father Carl, in November.



Speaking to our reporter Mair Thomas he admits its been an emotional campaign:







The vote to elect a new AM will take place on Tuesday 6 February 2018.

The full list of candidates are:

Sarah Atherton - Welsh Conservatives

Carrie Harper - Plaid Cymru

Donna Lalek - Welsh Liberal Democrats

Duncan Rees - Wales Green Party

Jack Sargeant - Welsh Labour



UKIP is not fielding a candidate "out of respect to the late Carl Sargeant".