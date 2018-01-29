Anglesey man jailed for punching victim 20 times in drunken attack

A man from Anglesey has been jailed for 30 months today after he admitted attacking a man and inflicting a potentially life-threatening head injury.

Caernarfon Crown Court heard Joseph Ryan from Ty Croes landed around 20 punches on the victim in December.

The victim was transferred for treatment at a regional trauma centre after suffering multiple fits.

Sentencing Ryan, Judge Rhys Rowlands said: “It was an unprovoked drunken attack at the home of a mutual friend in Bangor.

"This was an unprovoked attack, cowardly, drunken and repeated," the judge said.

"Plainly your problems are all born out of drink."

Det Chief Inspector Brian Kearney at Caernarfon CID said: "Ryan is a prolific offender with a track record of violence and so today’s sentence is significant for his victim and the local communities.

"Our towns and villages are a safer place with him behind bars.

"I welcome the sentence and hope it will provide the public with reassurance, make our communities safer and send a clear message that prison awaits those who resort to violence."

The 32-year-old was also given a five-year restraining order was made.