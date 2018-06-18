Biker left with collapsed lung after police crash in Powys

A motorbiker was been left with a collapsed lung after driving off from police in Powys.

Officers were attempting to pull over a group of motorbikers in Newton around 10.15am on Sunday morning.

But one of the riders made off and crashed after losing control on a set of bends.

He was taken to hospital with broken bones and a collapsed lung.

Police now want to speak to witnesses who saw the crash involving the BMW motorbike on Upper Dolfor Road - between Newtown and Dolfor.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: "Officers are investigating and appealing for witnesses who saw the motorbike before the collision.

"Anyone with information is urged to contact PC 716 Davies at Newtown Roads Policing Unit by calling 101."