Body found in search for missing Snowdonia tourist

A body has been found in the searching for a missing tourist in Snowdonia.

The man from France was reported missing on Sunday after he failed to return to his hotel in Bala.

His car was found in the Minffordd car-park which is popular with walkers heading for Cader Idris.

Aberdyfi Search & Rescue Team and the Coastguard helicopter have been searching the area.

Search dog 'Izzy' found the scent of the missing tourist, indicating he was on the mountain.

Using mobile phone data to narrow the search, crews found a body above Llyn Cau.

A spokesperson for Aberdyfi Search and Rescue Team said: "Volunteers discovered that the man had not survived his ordeal.

"Team members loaded the man onto a stretcher and lifted him down off the mountain.

"It has been a long and difficult day for the team."