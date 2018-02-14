Burglar jailed for terrifying families in Wrexham

A burglar, who terrified two families by forcing his way in to their homes near Wrexham, has been jailed.

Two families were terrified when three masked men with knives forced their way into their homes in Rhos.

The first mum was faced by three men with knives who kicked their way into her home. Her fled to the bathroom but the door was kicked open and she was threatened.

Two of the raiders had never been caught but Lucas Partyka has been jailed for six years after he admitted two charges of aggravated burglary.

Mold Crown Court was told Partyka was angry over a drugs deal when he went to the houses looking for money and drugs.

The victims, including two terrified mums with their children in their houses, were not involved in the earlier drugs transaction.

27-year-old Partyka, of Meadow Lea in Wrexham, was on early release licence when the burglaries happened.

Judge David Hale told Partyka that it was obvious that his life had been substantially ruined by his addiction to drugs.

Partyka had previous convictions for 47 offences, had been recalled to custody and the sentence would mean that he would spend the last half of the 2010s in prison, said Judge Hale.

DI Mark Hughes from North Wales Police said: "Lucas Partyka is a prolific criminal who has caused untold harm to the community of Wrexham over many years.

"He know has to face the consequences of his latest serious offence and will spend some considerable time behind bars.

"North Wales Police will always pursue those who cause our communities such harm.

"I am sure that residents will be relieved and feel that Wrexham is a safer place now that this individual is prison."