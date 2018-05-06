Calls for patient only parking spaces at Welsh hospitals

There are calls for Welsh hospitals to introduce "patient only" parking spaces.

It follows complaints from patients struggling to find spaces at hospitals in North Wales.

Aberconwy AM, Janet Finch-Saunders, says several patients have complained about the issue.

"Constituents are complaining about Ysbyty Gwynedd, Llandudno, Glan Clwyd, and Wrexham, with many having to circumnavigate car parks numerous times to try to find a place to park", she said.

"More could be using buses, however, the reality is that using a car to attend an appointment is the only option for many.

"Whilst it would be almost impossible to manage car parks for every visiting time, steps should still be taken to help patients.

"Why should people with an appointment have the added stress of trying to find a place to park?"

The Health Secretary, Vaughan Gething, has previously told AMs: "The operation and management of car parking at hospital sites across NHS Wales is the responsibility of the individual health boards not Welsh Government.

"Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board is responsible for the operation of their three main hospital sites."