Candidates for Alyn & Deeside by-election

These are the confirmed candidates for the Alyn & Deeside by-election.

The election is to fill the vacant seat at the Welsh Assembly left by Carl Sargeant who was found dead at his home in November.

The confirmed candidates so far are:

Sarah Atherton - Welsh Conservatives

Carrie Harper - Plaid Cymru

Donna Lalek - Welsh Liberal Democrats

Jack Sargeant - Welsh Labour

TBC - UKIP Wales

TBC - Wales Green Party

The by-election will take place on Tuesday 6th February.