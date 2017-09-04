Coercive partner jailed for beating up girlfriend

A man from North Wales has been jailed for punching and kicking his partner.

James McLoughlin pleaded guilty to a charge of coercive behaviour, after attacking his 19-year-old girlfriend just weeks after she gave birth.

Caernarfon Crown Court heard he assaulted her repeatedly using hands and feet.

The prosecution said he'd claimed they were "play-fighting to salve his conscience", but his defence lawyer said the young couple were unprepared for pregnancy and parenthood.

Judge Huw Rees said their partnership had evolved around drugs and drink and McLoughlin had "failed to take advantage of chances in the past".

The 23-year-old from Gogarth Road in Llandudno has been sentenced to 14 months in prison.

The court was told his partner is now living in Ireland and wishes to have no more to do with him.