Driver denies killing Olympian's mum in Deeside crash

A driver has denied causing the death of Olympic cyclist Chris Boardman's mum after a crash in North Wales.

Carol Boardman died after being hit by a pickup truck while cycling on Deeside last summer.

The 75-year-old was knocked off her bike, at the junction of Mold Road and Ffordd Llanarth in Connah's Quay.

She died in hospital the day after the collision in July 2016.

Liam Rosney was later charged with causing her death by dangerous, and has pleaded not guilty to the charges at Mold Crown Court.

The 31-year-old and his wife Victoria Rosney, from Welland Drive in Connah's Quay, are also accused of deleting data from two mobile phones.

They've both denied intending to pervert the course of justice and have been granted bail until they go on trial next summer.

In a tribute, Carol's son Chris said his mum never lost her love of cycling, after competing as a racing cyclist.

"She gave up competitive riding when Lisa and I came along, but never lost her love of the bike.

"Our mum was the most positive outgoing person you could ever hope to meet and her generosity of spirit inspired everyone she met.

"Wanting to share her passion for cycling, even well into her seventies, she often took groups of young novices out on their first forays into North Wales.

"We cannot yet conceive of a world without her in it".