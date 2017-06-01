Speeding driver jailed for fatal Denbighshire smash

A speeding driver, who was caught doing more than 100mph, has been jailed for killing two people in a crash in Denbighshire.

21-year-old Shaun Goldstraw from Staffordshire admitted two counts of causing death by dangerous driving after the crash on the A543 in Pentrefoelas.

He'd been visiting for a car cruise and was caught driving at speeds of between 103mph and 107mph.

Tracy Haley and Darren Lowe were both killed when their car was hit by Goldstraw's Renault Clio in March 2016. He was also seriously injured during the collision.

Inspector Dave Cust from North Wales Police’ Roads Policing Unit said: "This was a tragic incident that resulted in the deaths of two people, which will lie heavily on Shaun Goldstraw’s conscience for the rest of his life and our thoughts remain with the families of Tracy Haley and Darren Lowe.

"A motor vehicle can be very dangerous in the wrong hands, and Goldstraw proved he did not have the experience, skill or maturity to drive in a safe and responsible manner.

"Two people needlessly lost their lives because of his reckless actions and this sentence should serve as a deterrent to those who choose to drive in this manner."

Goldstraw has been sentenced to eight years in prison and has been disqualified from driving for 12 years, which will start when he is released from prison.

North Wales Police say they're planning regular patrols in the area to tackle speeding drivers on the EVO triangle route.