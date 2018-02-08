Family devastated at dad's death in Deeside crash

The family of a dad who died after a crash in Deeside have paid tribute to him.

Joseph Evans from Shotton died after a car and lorry collided on Sealand Road in Deeside on Tuesday 6th February.

The 49-year-old had two children, and his family say he "will be sorely missed".

"Joseph Michael Evans, 49 who lived in Shotton was father to Joseph, Dolly and Alfie, son to Angela and Joe and brother to Paul, Angela and Donna.



"Joe attended Deeside High School and went on to serve his apprenticeship at Airbus and worked as an aircraft engineer worldwide. He was a huge Everton supporter, a blue through and through. He lived his life to the full fitting 100 years into 49. He was fun, outgoing, everyone’s friend and touched by any who entered his life.



"Everyone is absolutely devastated by this tragic accident. Our thoughts and prayers are with his younger sister Donna who was also involved in the accident and is recovering in hospital.



"Joe will be sorely missed by everyone who was fortunate to meet him and who held him in great affection."

The two vehicle collision involved a Renault Megane and a heavy goods vehicle happened on the A548, Sealand Road.

Sgt Emlyn Hughes of the Roads Policing Unit said: “Sadly the male driver of the Renault Megane was pronounced dead at the scene and the female passenger was airlifted to hospital with serious life threatening injuries.”

"We are advising motorists to avoid the area and use alternative routes, as the road is likely to remain closed for several hours.”

He added: “I am keen to hear from anyone who may have been travelling along the road at the time and who witnessed the collision."

Police Family Liaison officers are with the family and the coroner has been informed.

Anyone who witnessed collision is asked to call the Roads Policing Unit on 101quoting reference W014858.

