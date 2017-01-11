Family heartbroken after Flintshire crash

11th January 2017, 10:55

The family of a man killed in a crash in Broughton at the weekend say they're "completely heartbroken".

Police officer

Paul Sadler was hit by a van on the A5104 as he was walking near the junction with Queensway on Saturday evening.

The 35-year-old from Broughton was taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital, where he died on Monday morning.

A 26-year-old man, who was arrested after failing a drug test, has now been released on police bail.

Sergeant Emlyn Hughes from North Wales Police' Roads Policing Unit said: "Our thoughts remain with the man's family at this time.

"We would like to speak to anyone who may have been within the area at the time and witnessed the collision, or to anybody who may have seen the pedestrian or van prior to the incident."

